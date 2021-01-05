Spacebot Interactive Puts Deadeus On Game Boy Up For Pre-Order

Spacebot Interactive and IZMA have finally put their retro title Deadeus for the Game Boy up for pre-order today. This retro game is about as big of a throwback as you can get at the developer has put it to a cartridge, making it one of the few games out there that is not a simple ROM hack. You actually need an old-school Game Boy to play this thing, which surprisingly, a lot of people still own. (Yes, you can still go purchase a digital version on their website for $12, they didn't make it that exclusive.) But the team is heavily promoting this throwback version that plays beautifully on the handheld console. You can read more about the game below and check out the latest trailer for it, as you can buy the physical edition for $42.

Deadeus is an authentic horror Gameboy game developed using Chris Maltby's GB Studio engine, Featuring music by Stuart Busby. The game centers around a small boy who has a prophetic nightmare telling him everyone will die in 3 days and that he has to investigate his village to see how he can save them, if at all. The game has 11 endings and no direct path leaving it up to the player to decide which is the best course of action. Brand new top-down horror adventure for Game Boy.

Fully compatible with all Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance handhelds.