SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed Drops Steam Next Fest Demo

You can play a free demo of SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed right now as the game is currently taking part in Steam Next Fest

Race against up to eight players online or locally in vibrant, 1960s-inspired retrofuture tracks.

Enjoy new HD graphics, smoother netcode, and master intense platforming with boosters and pick-ups.

Choose from unique superheroes, compete in tournaments, and climb leaderboards to become King of Speed.

Indie game developer Fair Play Labs and publisher tinyBuild Games have launched a free demo for their upcoming sequel, SpeedRunners 2: King Of Speed. This is a chance for you to play a couple of levels in the game with a small selection from the roster to give you an idea of how the sequel will play. Enjoy the demo as the game still has no set release date.

SpeedRunners 2: King Of Speed

The ultimate competitive platformer is back! Outrun, outjump, and outsmart your rivals in cutthroat online and local races for up to eight players in this sequel to the 2013 indie hit. Master your movement, conquer expertly crafted maps, use powerful pick-ups, and swing around with a grappling hook. Run like your life depends on it – just don't get knocked off-screen!

The Next Generation Of SpeedRunners : SpeedRunners 2 captures the depth, thrill and fluidity of the original game for a new era, introducing vibrant high-definition graphics and improved netcode for an incredible competitive platforming experience.

: SpeedRunners 2 captures the depth, thrill and fluidity of the original game for a new era, introducing vibrant high-definition graphics and improved netcode for an incredible competitive platforming experience. Gotta Go Fast : Choose your character from a cast of eccentric superheroes, both returning and new, and face off in intense races for up to eight players, local and online, across beautiful tracks inspired by the retrofuture superhero utopia of the 1960s.

: Choose your character from a cast of eccentric superheroes, both returning and new, and face off in intense races for up to eight players, local and online, across beautiful tracks inspired by the retrofuture superhero utopia of the 1960s. Master Competitive Platforming : Run, jump, slide and swing to victory by any means necessary! Learn the layouts of precisely tuned maps, use booster pads and pick-ups, wall jump and grapple, open and close pathways, and more to gain the edge.

: Run, jump, slide and swing to victory by any means necessary! Learn the layouts of precisely tuned maps, use booster pads and pick-ups, wall jump and grapple, open and close pathways, and more to gain the edge. Be Fast and Furious : Ruin friendships and make split-second decisions to become the King of Speed! Knock rivals off-screen and eliminate your foes with powerful pick-ups like missiles, traps, freeze rays, and a grappling hook that pulls runners in front of you.

: Ruin friendships and make split-second decisions to become the King of Speed! Knock rivals off-screen and eliminate your foes with powerful pick-ups like missiles, traps, freeze rays, and a grappling hook that pulls runners in front of you. Run As Your Are: Accessible to newcomers yet rewarding for die-hard PvP rivals, SpeedRunners 2 lets you chase your own challenge. Compete in tournaments, create custom challenges, and climb the leaderboards, or host private lobbies for laid-back fun.

