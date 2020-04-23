Splatoon 2's Demo is Headed Back to the Switch eShop This Month

In the event, you still haven't purchased one of Nintendo's most colorful online multiplayer games, the Splatoon 2 Special Demo is returning for players to test out. The demo will be available once more on the Nintendo Switch eShop from April 29 through May 6, 2020. Those taking part in the Special Demo will be able to try out 4-on-4 Turf War battles, Ranked battles, and four-player co-op Salmon Run. Unfortunately, single-player content will be unavailable.

If you happen to realize you really enjoy inking up friends and strangers while playing during the Splatoon 2 demo, you can actually get the game at a decent discount during the event. Nintendo will be offering up the game for 30% off its regular price of $59.99. That will make it $41.99 plus tax, where applicable if you purchase the digital edition straight from Nintendo. If you decide to buy the game, you'll get to carry over all of your progress, at least. But be sure to catch a free trial of Nintendo Switch Online if you don't already have it because that's required to play online during the demo.

Inkoming! A Special Demo event for #Splatoon2 is on the way! You'll be able to play Turf War, Ranked Battle, Salmon Run, and more beginning 4/29 at 11pm PT, to 5/6 at 6:59am PT. pic.twitter.com/U8tYN4SAVn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 22, 2020

Splatoon 2 will also be getting its first Splatfest in over a year, despite the game having initially released in 2015. The latest dispute will find players duking it out for supremacy in the name of ketchup versus mayonnaise. Previously, the game's final Splatfest (or what we all assumed would be) was held on July 21, 2019. Now, the "bonus" Splatfest is coming on May 22, 2020.

That means you'll have to get through the demo first and make a decision if you want to own the game once and for all before jumping into the Splatfest in May. Perhaps this is all in a bid to drum up interest for a potential Splatoon 3. That would undoubtedly be a very welcome surprise for hardcore fans.