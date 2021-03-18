Square Enix Announces Life Is Strange: True Colors

Square Enix and Deck Nine Games revealed the next entry into the Life Is Strange series with Life Is Strange: True Colors. This game will be much different than the previous two, as the main character receives a supernatural power to feel other people's emotions, brought to life in the game through different colors based on how they're feeling, and then use that energy in different ways. Those abilities will be put to use as she comes home to figure out what happened to her now-deceased brother. One of the bonuses to this game is that the Chapters system is officially gone, and the game will be released all at once when it comes out on September 10th, 2021. Another fun bonus to the reveal today is that the company will be releasing Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection, a new edition of the first game as well as Before The Storm, featuring all-new enhanced graphics and animations. Enjoy the announcement trailer below!

Brought to life through full performance capture tech by rising talent Erika Mori, players will navigate Haven Springs as Alex Chen who has long suppressed her 'curse': the psychic power of Empathy, a supernatural ability which allows her to experience, absorb and manipulate the strong emotions of others – which she sees as blazing, colored auras. When her brother dies in a so-called accident, Alex must at last embrace her volatile power to find the truth – and uncover the dark secrets buried by a small town. Alex Chen's journey and power is yours to control, and her future is in your hands. Players' time exploring Haven Springs will be underpinned by the exclusive soundtrack, with new tracks by mxmtoon and Novo Amor, and licensed songs including Radiohead, Phoebe Bridgers, Gabrielle Aplin, and much more. Jeff Litchford, Vice President at Deck Nine Games stated, "It has been such an honor to return to the vibrant, emotive, and impactful world of Life is Strange. We are delighted to share this new story with you: a story of empathy, human connection, and the struggle to find a place to call home. All of the advancements in storytelling, development technology, and premium voice acting that we have made since Life is Strange: Before the Storm will allow players to be more immersed in the compelling world of Life Is Strange: True Colors than ever before."