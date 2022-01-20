Square Enix Published Interview With Original Final Fantasy Devs

SE: It's true that the monsters in Final Fantasy I have a distinct Amano-style look to them, even though they're depicted in pixel art. I wonder how that's possible.

Ishii: I think it's because the monsters have distinctive silhouettes. The NES had various limitations like resolution and the number of colors, so even if the original illustrations drew the eyes and mouths in great detail, you couldn't fully express everything. Because of that, silhouettes and poses are crucial in pixel art. Pixel art designed with those concepts in mind will resemble the original illustration, even if it's on the NES.