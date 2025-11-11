Posted in: Games, Star Trek Online, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, DECA Games, star trek, Star Trek Online: Unleashed

Star Trek Online: Unleashed Released For Consoles Today

Star Trek Online: Unleashed has been released for consoles today, bringing with it a new season of content for PlayStation and Xbox

Arc Games and DECA Games have released their latest season of Star Trek Online for consoles, as Xbox and PlayStation players now have access to Unleashed. In case you haven't seen this yet, the content marks Jeri Ryan's return to the game as an alternate version of Seven of Nine, along with former Borg, Hugh, played by Jonathan Del Arco. We have more details about what you will experience in this new seasonal content below, as you're getting an all-new storyline along with several new additions to the game.

Star Trek Online: Unleashed

In Star Trek Online: Unleashed, players will embark on a daring operation to capture a powerful Aetherian leader. This mission marks a critical strike in dismantling the Aetherian threat once and for all. Diving into dangerous situations on familiar territory, players will face new dangers and encounter unexpected challenges. Designed to test even the most seasoned captains, this latest story content sets the stage for what's to come. Take on this courageous extraction mission to upset the power balance and join Seven of Nine to repel enemy incursions in the title's 34th season!

New Episode – Best Laid Plans: Answer a call to action from Hugh, the acclaimed Cooperative Borg Leader and Director of the Reclamation Project, who urgently requests your presence at Deep Space 9. With incoming intelligence revealing Thaseen-Fei's location, team up with Hugh, special ops contact Seven of Nine, and other allies in a daring extraction mission that could shift the balance of power.

Answer a call to action from Hugh, the acclaimed Cooperative Borg Leader and Director of the Reclamation Project, who urgently requests your presence at Deep Space 9. With incoming intelligence revealing Thaseen-Fei's location, team up with Hugh, special ops contact Seven of Nine, and other allies in a daring extraction mission that could shift the balance of power. New Task Force Operation – Shattered Peace: Respond to an urgent distress call as Khitomer HQ comes under siege. Join Seven of Nine in orbit to repel multiple enemy incursions while she battles threats on the ground. Tackle rifts, waves of attackers, and even former allies turned hostile in this intense new 5-player Space TFO.

