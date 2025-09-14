Posted in: Bungie, Destiny 2, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Destiny 2: Renegades, star wars

Star Wars-Inspired Destiny 2: Renegades Revealed

Destiny 2: Renegades is an entirely new expansion for the game that is heavily inspired by Star Wars, without it being Star Wars content

Article Summary Destiny 2: Renegades expansion launches in December with Star Wars-inspired content and features

Unlock new upgradeable Renegade abilities, unique Lawless Frontier missions, and Syndicate reputation

Battle with the new Blaster weapon archetype featuring energy ammo and a heat management mechanic

Pre-order the Year of Prophecy Ultimate Edition for instant access to exclusive gear and rewards

Bungie revealed the next major expansion coming to Destiny 2 later this year, as they showed off the Star Wars-inspired Renegades content. To be clear, this is NOT a Star Wars expansion; this is content that is clearly inspired by the franchise without having an official deal with Disney. You can tell a lot of the people who worked on this are fans of the franchise, and put that little spin on their own universe to mimic it. We have some of the notes from the team below, and the ViDoc about it above, as the content will arrive on December 2, 2025.

Destiny 2: Renegades

Players will unlock upgradeable Renegade abilities unique to Lawless Frontier, earn new weapons and gear, and build reputation with shady Syndicate factions through the Notoriety system to expand their arsenal. Renegades also introduces a new weapon archetype, the Blaster, inspired by Star Wars and built for Destiny 2. These energy-based weapons draw ammo directly from your reserves and feature a unique heat management system.

In the Lawless Frontier, Guardians will take on high-risk, high-reward jobs to complete contracts – smuggling, bounty hunting, and sabotage – either solo or with a fireteam. These missions span three planets and six maps inspired by iconic Star Wars locations. One feature, Invasion, allows players to opt in for additional challenges and rewards by enabling other Guardians to invade the battlefield. This introduces a layer of strategic unpredictability, where greater risk yields greater rewards.

The Year of Prophecy Ultimate Edition is now available and includes both The Edge of Fate and Renegades campaigns, The Desert Perpetual raid, and an upcoming new dungeon. Pre-ordering Renegades through this edition instantly unlocks exclusive rewards: the Renegade Leader Exotic ship, the Starside Introduction emblem, the Exotic Sniper Rifle New Land Beyond with its ornament and catalyst, the Dark Side Legends bundle, the Enneachord Exotic Sparrow, and more. Players who already own the Renegades Standard Edition or the Year of Prophecy Standard Edition can upgrade to the Ultimate Edition, which grants access to all exclusive content and rewards included in the Year of Prophecy Ultimate Edition.

