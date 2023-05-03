Star Wars Returns To Fortnite In Time For May The 4th An all-new Star Wars event comes to Fortnite with rewards and items to make your own, as you'll need to "find the force."

Epic Games have partnered with Disney again to bring back Star Wars to Fortnite as they prep for the festivities on May The 4th. Fans of the prequels will be happy to see that the two sides have added characters and items from Episodes 1-3, including Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala outfits, Clone Trooper gear, and more. Not to mention the return of the ever-popular lightsabers. So popular, its a crime whenever they go away. As well as a new quest in which you must somehow "find the force" along the way. You can read more about the latest update to the game below, as we have more details on the Fortnite blog.

Find the Force Quests

Complete Find the Force Quests to earn cosmetic rewards in Find the Force's free reward track, including the Clone Trooper Outfit. Purchase the Premium Reward Track Upgrade for an extra layer of rewards, including the Darth Maul Outfit.

May the Force Be With You

Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Darth Maul await players on the Island in hologram form. After accepting their offer to train, players will receive training where they will learn to wield a lightsaber and a few new Force abilities, including push, pull, or throw. Players may receive a green Jedi Padawan Lightsaber from Obi-Wan Kenobi, and from Anakin Skywalker a blue one. From Darth Maul players will receive a red Sith Apprentice Lightsaber. Additionally, Force training will give players the ability to sprint faster and double jump while their lightsaber is equipped, regardless of which trainer they choose.

Star Wars Items

Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala Outfits are available now in the Item Shop, along with the 501st Trooper and 212th Battalion Trooper Outfits! In addition to the default Style, the Padmé Amidala Outfit comes with the battle-worn Geonosis Combat Style.