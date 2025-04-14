Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Polden Publishing, Static Dread

Static Dread Releases New Trailer With Release Date

Static Dread has a brand-new trailer out this week, along with the official release date, bringing the game to Steam this August

Indie game developer Solarsuit Games and publisher Polden Publishing have released a new trailer for the game Static Dread: 15 Nights at the Old Lighthouse, revealing the release date in the process. The trailer, which e have for you here, goes more into he lore with a little bit of gameplay footage to show the work you'll do for the islands. At the end we got confirmation the game will be released on August 7, 2025, for Steam. Enjoy the trailer!

Static Dread: 15 Nights at the Old Lighthouse

In the aftermath of a global cataclysm, the harbor authorities reactivated an ancient lighthouse, hoping to keep the seas navigable amidst the growing chaos. A lone keeper is dispatched to the forsaken island, tasked with manning the beacon. The fate of passing vessels and the nearby town now rests in his hands. Far away, a wife and daughter wait for his return. Each night, his duties grow more perilous. Mariners report encounters with creatures beyond the reach of science. Ships drift back from distant waters – empty, their crews vanished without a trace. In the island's fishing village, the locals whisper prayers to sea gods and perform rituals to raise the dead. Will the keeper preserve his sanity, protect those he loves, and guide the vessels entrusted to him through the abyss? Or will he, too, be lost to the dark tides gathering beneath the surface of the world?

Static Dread: 15 Nights at the Old Lighthouse combines ancient Eldritch horrors with the eagle-eyed observation of Papers, Please to tell the tale of a lone lighthouse keeper tasked with maintaining the beacon of an ancient lighthouse after calamity has befallen the world. As your duties grow more perilous with each night, the fate of the nearby town and passing vessels are in your hands. Survive Lovecraftian horrors, guide the ships entrusted to you through the abyss, and don't let the shadows consume you.

