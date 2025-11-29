Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ProbablyMonsters, Storm Lancers

Storm Lancers Releases Free Demo Ahead Of Launch

Ahead of the official launch of Storm Lancers, you can play a free demo of the game on Steam featuring some early game content

Article Summary Storm Lancers free demo now available on Steam ahead of December 9 launch on PC and Switch 2

Experience fast-paced rogue-lite action with evolving weapons, skills, and intense co-op gameplay

Face unique bosses and enemies as you explore ever-changing biomes packed with mysterious magic

Upgrade your moveset and gear permanently to master acrobatic combat and survive deadly threats

Indie game developer and publisher ProbablyMonsters has released a free demo for their upcoming game, Storm Lancers, ahead of launch. We already know the game will be out on December 9 for PC and Nintendo Switch 2, but this demo is basically here to get you warmed up to the game ahead of launch with a look at some of the early game content. You can play the demo right now, totally free, on Steam.

Storm Lancers

You and your friend just crash-landed on an alien planet harboring a secret source of powerful magic. All of reality is on the verge of collapse, and two magical creatures have chosen you as their heroes. To save the planet, you'll fight, die, and bond with the Stormhearts to rise again — stronger, fiercer, and unstoppable. Storm Lancers is a fast-paced rogue-like, where every run means dodging death, overcoming enemies, and mastering powerful skills. The battle is on, so team up in chaotic co-op to double your chances of survival.

Rogue-Lite Action: On Cryptica, no two runs are the same. Explore ever-shifting biomes in 4K 60 FPS on supported hardware, where every leap, slash, and dash brings you one step closer to unraveling the mystery. Discover powerful gear, master randomized weapons, and earn permanent upgrades that transform your base moveset into an acrobatic arsenal.

On Cryptica, no two runs are the same. Explore ever-shifting biomes in 4K 60 FPS on supported hardware, where every leap, slash, and dash brings you one step closer to unraveling the mystery. Discover powerful gear, master randomized weapons, and earn permanent upgrades that transform your base moveset into an acrobatic arsenal. Bosses & Enemies: From a machine race that consumes planets to alien flora and fauna that want to kill everything, fight through bosses and enemies who will force you to think faster, fight harder, and adapt quickly. This is an ever-changing battlefield where killer instincts and survival skills are everything.

From a machine race that consumes planets to alien flora and fauna that want to kill everything, fight through bosses and enemies who will force you to think faster, fight harder, and adapt quickly. This is an ever-changing battlefield where killer instincts and survival skills are everything. Weapons & Abilities: Grow your acrobatic moveset with permanent upgrades like slide, dash, and double jump. Plus, experiment with an evolving arsenal, flaming swords, razor-sharp katars, rifles, hammers, and grenade launchers. Each weapon is designed for destruction, so choose wisely — or die quickly.

Grow your acrobatic moveset with permanent upgrades like slide, dash, and double jump. Plus, experiment with an evolving arsenal, flaming swords, razor-sharp katars, rifles, hammers, and grenade launchers. Each weapon is designed for destruction, so choose wisely — or die quickly. Chaotic Co-Op: Help a friend then nab a rare drop right out from under them. This is all-out, rogue-like action that's even crazier with two. Whether you're having trouble with a later biome or just looking to add some chaos, a friend can dive in instantly in couch co-op or online with Steam Remote Play Together. If your partner drops, keep playing seamlessly in solo mode to stay in the action.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!