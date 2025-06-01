Posted in: Games, Iceberg Interactive, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bad Viking, Strange Antiquities

Strange Antiquities Will Release Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

You can play a free demo of the game Strange Antiquities on Steam this week, as the game will be a part of the June Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Strange Antiquities demo launches June 5 on Steam during Steam Next Fest—try the new adventure free.

Sequel to Strange Horticulture, set in a mysterious world filled with puzzles and occult artifacts.

Play as the Thaumaturge's apprentice, investigating strange events and helping Undermere's residents.

Features close item inspection, expanded esoteric library, deeper detective gameplay, and rich new maps.

Indie game developer Bad Viking and publisher Iceberg Interactive have confirmed a free demo will be available for Strange Antiquities this month. The demo will be released on June 5 as part of Steam Next Fest, offering players a limited build of the game. Along with the news, the team revealed a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Strange Antiquities

Taking place several years after the events of Strange Horticulture, Strange Antiquities is a new, dark, and cozy standalone adventure set in the world of Undermere. It is a place of ancient woodland, candle-lit libraries, and macabre folklore, where strange things happen as often as it rains. You are the Thaumaturge's apprentice, tasked with running a shop dealing in occult antiquities. When hundreds of ravens start circling over the town of Undermere, those in the know become concerned. Occult Scholar Verona Green visits Strange Antiquities to enquire about the unnatural series of events. But before she is able to meet with you, events take a sinister turn… Hunt down and identify powerful objects and arcane artifacts and use them to assist the residents of Undermere with their curious and unusual problems. Prepare for a new adventure filled with more mystery, puzzles, and dark twists and turns.

Closer Inspect System : Examine items up close—feel textures, observe details, and detect hidden properties. Is the artifact radiating cold? Or does it evoke an ominous sense of dread?

: Examine items up close—feel textures, observe details, and detect hidden properties. Is the artifact radiating cold? Or does it evoke an ominous sense of dread? Expanded Library of Esoteric Tomes : Delve into volumes such as the Guide to Occult Objects, the Book of Symbols, and the Gemstone Compendium to solve puzzles and decode cryptic meanings.

: Delve into volumes such as the Guide to Occult Objects, the Book of Symbols, and the Gemstone Compendium to solve puzzles and decode cryptic meanings. Enhanced Detective Work : Hone your skills as you solve intricate puzzles, discern between similar artifacts, and navigate the fine line between curative and dangerous items.

: Hone your skills as you solve intricate puzzles, discern between similar artifacts, and navigate the fine line between curative and dangerous items. A Richer World to Explore: Discover new maps, encounter a fascinating cast of characters, and unravel a dark, overarching mystery.

