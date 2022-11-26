Strange Horticulture Now Available For Mac Via Steam

Publisher Iceberg Interactive and developer Bad Viking announced that Mac owners can now get their hands on Strange Horticulture on Steam. The game has actually been out on Steam since January of this year, as players have been taking on the tasks of this cozy game where you solve puzzles related to working in a plant store, all while you get to enjoy small things like joining a cult and petting your cat. You know, normal plant-related things. There are no real changes to the game, per se, its just that mac players can now get in on the game via Steam. You can check out more about the game below.

"Strange Horticulture is an occult puzzle game in which you play as the proprietor of a local plant store. Find and identify new plants, pet your cat, speak to a coven, or join a cult. Use your growing collection to influence the story and unravel Undermere's dark mysteries. Welcome to Undermere, a quaint town surrounded by hag-infested forests and rugged mountains. You are the Horticulturist, owner of local plant store Strange Horticulture. As a cast of colorful customers come by your shop, you are quickly thrust into an occult mystery stretching back hundreds of years."

"Explore the lands beyond your store to find new plants, but be careful! The dark woods and lakes are not always friendly to a simple herbalist. You might discover powers beyond your wildest dreams – or lose your mind completely. Use context clues to determine which places to visit, and which to avoid! Using your trusty encyclopedia and clues found on your explorations, you learn more about the strange plants you come across. By identifying each plant, you will be able to use their effects to influence the story — from hypnotic hallucinogens to powerful poisons."