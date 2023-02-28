Strayed Lights Receives An All-New Gameplay Trailer Get a better look at the game Strayed Lights in this expanded trailer before the game shows up at PAX East next month.

Indie developer and publisher Embers Game Studio released a new trailer this morning for their upcoming game Strayed Lights. This particular title has been talked about for a minute, but we haven't seen a lot from the team in terms of a playable game or even a demo, let alone a release date. This trailer is the first really good look we've had at what they're working on, as they basically give us what is more like a four-minute developer video than a trailer. This new look at the game also comes with the news that the team will be at PAX East in late March, where they will be showing off a playable demo of the game to all attendees. We got more info and a quote from the team below to go with the footage.

"In Strayed Lights, players will embody an unbalanced being of light and darkness on its path towards awakening. By mastering the game's combat flow, a tiny light will evolve to help soothe the souls of daunting adversaries tormented by their own inner demons. Counter, parry, and strike with precision to fully realize the art on display in Strayed Lights' combat."

"Strayed Lights will be an unforgettable experience for action-adventure fans of all ages when it releases across most modern gaming platforms in a few weeks," says Alexandre Arramon, co-founder and creative director at Embers Game Studio. "From a combat system designed to be easy to learn but challenging to master to an intricate universe based on emotions that everyone can feel connected to, we put our heart and soul into our first game. We're all extremely proud of the outcome and can't wait to share it with the world soon. In the meantime, we're excited for fans to get their first hands-on time with the game at this year's PAX East."