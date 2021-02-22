Street Fighter V Celebrates Fifth Anniversary With Season 5 Pass

Capcom revealed the full details to Season 5 in Street Fighter V as it celebrates the fifth anniversary this year. The company kicked off the launch of this anniversary with the Season 5 Pass, a free update to the game, and the first new character to make their return to the series in Dan Hikibi. Debuting clear back in Street Fighter Alpha, the pink-clad fighter is a training partner to Ken and Ryu, and is the self-proclaimed "Master of Saikyo", but is cocky and prone to getting whipped by just about everyone. He's basically a fool character designed to be a nod to a few SNK characters after SNK did the same thing to some of their characters in Art Of Fighting, but has become beloved by fans for a while now. You can get the character in the pass, or individually for $6 or 100,000 Fight Money in the game. We have more info on the free update below along with info on what's in the pass.

Also available today as a free update to all Street Fighter V players, a powerful "V-Shift" battle mechanic provides players with all-new defensive options and strategies. Costing just one bar of V-Gauge, when timed correctly, V-Shift allows players to execute a fully invincible backdash that slows down time for a short period, helping fighters better plan their counter attacks. In addition, all players can now acquire a new training stage called "The Grid Alternative" for free, as well as an updated battle balance for all playable characters, adding even more gameplay depth and enhancements to the game's combat system. Looking ahead to the rest of Season 5, four more characters are preparing to join the fight in Street Fighter V: Champion Edition: Rose (Spring 2021), Oro (Summer 2021), Akira (Summer 2021), and a fifth and final unannounced character (Fall 2021). In total, 26 new costumes and two new stages are also being planned for Season 5, including a Rose stage (Spring 2021) and Akira stage (Summer 2021). To enjoy the new characters and related content, two different Street Fighter V Season 5 passes are available now: Season 5 Character Pass and Season 5 Premium Pass. Here's a rundown of what's included with each Season 5 Pass: Season 5 Character Pass All five Season 5 Characters and Costume Colors 3-10 Five Battle Costumes (one for each Season 5 Character) Six Titles Bonus Content: Eleven Exclusive PS4 Themes and Steam wallpapers

Season 5 Premium Pass All five Season 5 Characters and Costume Colors 3-10 26 NEW Costumes Two NEW Stages All costume colors for all Season 5 characters Eight Titles Bonus Content: Eleven 100,000 Fight Money Exclusive PS4 Themes and Steam wallpapers

