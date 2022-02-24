Suicune Legendary Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Tour: Johto

It's time to begin preparing for this weekend's mega-event Pokémon GO Tour: Johto. This remote, ticketed event will feature all five Johto Legendaries in Tier Five raids including Lugia, Ho-Oh, Entei, Suicune, and Raikou. All of them will be available to encounter in their Shiny forms. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Suicune and perfect your catching strategy during Pokémon GO Tour: Johto.

Top Suicune Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Suicune counters as such:

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Mega Manectric (Thunder Fang, Wild Charge)

Shadow Raikou (Volt Switch, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Shadow Tangrowth (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Thunderbolt)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Suicune with efficiency.

Zarude (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Raikou (Volt Switch, Wild Charge)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Roselia (Razor Leaf, Grass Knot)

Luxray (Spark, Wild Charge)

Sceptile (Bullet Seed, Razor Leaf)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Thunderbolt)

Celebi (Magical Leaf, Leaf Storm)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Suicune can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Note that if you encounter a Shiny in a Tier Five raids, it is a guaranteed first ball catch, so I'd suggest switching to Pinap Berries to increase the amount of Suicune Candy you earn.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Suicune will have a CP of 1704 in normal weather conditions and 2130 in boosted conditions.

Stay tuned for more in-depth Pokémon GO Tour: Johto coverage.