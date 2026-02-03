Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Pixile Studios, Super Animal Royale

Super Animal Royale Announces Chinese New Year Event

Super Animal Royale has revealed its next major event, as the Year of the Super Horse celebrates the Chinese New Year in this new update

Weekly challenges unlock XP, Carl Coins, and nine exclusive event cosmetics throughout the celebration.

New Super Horse breeds and special Lunar New Year NPCs are now available in Super Animal World.

Update includes quality-of-life improvements, quest adjustments, bug fixes, and performance enhancements.

Indie game developer and publisher Pixile Studios has revealed new details for the next Super Animal Royale event to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The event celebrates the yearly changing of the animal representative, this year being that of the Horse, featuring festive weekly challenges, an all-new unlock event with several exclusive cosmetics, the new Super Horse breeds that have been added to the Research Lab, and the usual smattering of cosmetics and decorations. We have more details below as the event is live and running until February 27.

Super Animal Royale – Year of the Super Horse

The Year of the Super Horse event preserves full cross-play and cross-save. In addition, launch day brings quality of life updates for the recently released Super Animal World expansion including quest tracking and balancing adjustments, plus bug fixes and performance improvements ahead of the Major Spring Update (v2.1). Players can check out the recently published Roadmap that highlights even more community-requested improvements coming to the game such as UI upgrades, faster queuing, better Social Hub grouping options and big upgrades to the game's core modes like Battle Royale.

New Cosmetics: Each week unlocks five new challenges (15 total), rewarding XP, Carl Coins and nine event-exclusive cosmetics.

Each week unlocks five new challenges (15 total), rewarding XP, Carl Coins and nine event-exclusive cosmetics. New Super Horse breeds: A new Super Horse breed joins the Research Lab each week (three total). Week 1 kicks off with the Super Red Hare, inspired by Guan Yu's legendary horse.

A new Super Horse breed joins the Research Lab each week (three total). Week 1 kicks off with the Super Red Hare, inspired by Guan Yu's legendary horse. New NPCs: Meet and chat with new NPCs for Lunar New Year, at Super Animal World's Welcome Center and Bamboo Resort.

Meet and chat with new NPCs for Lunar New Year, at Super Animal World's Welcome Center and Bamboo Resort. Quest Adjustments: Quest tracking and difficulty have been tuned based on player feedback, including better long-term quest handling and updates to the legendary Gold & Black Pearl hunting quests from the island's pearl-obsessed Giant Crab, Louie.

Quest tracking and difficulty have been tuned based on player feedback, including better long-term quest handling and updates to the legendary Gold & Black Pearl hunting quests from the island's pearl-obsessed Giant Crab, Louie. Bug Fixes & Performance Updates: A batch of bug fixes and performance improvements have been made across the game, including memory optimization and additional improvements for console builds and lower-end hardware.

