Supernatural Platformer Mistcaller Announced For Steam Mistcaller will be coming to Steam sometime this year as you explore a supernatural world without your own memories.

Indie developer and publisher Onyx Wings Studio announced this week their new game Mistcaller is coming to Steam. This is a brand new platformer that takes you down a very spooky route as you play a young woman who does not have all of her memories, and must figure out what's going on in this supernatural world she finds herself in. We got more info and the trailer below as the game will be released sometime in 2023.

"Mistcaller sends players through a narrative ripe with mystery, familial drama, and discovery. When a strange mist encases the world, shrouding its secrets, young Eve must use her newfound power to control the haze, find her brother's kidnappers, and restore her lost memories. The story is about Eve, a girl who finds herself alone in the world with no memory of what has happened. The world is covered by mist and her only companion is a strange voice coming from the shadows. While she tries to restore her memories and discover her past, Eve begins to learn that she has the ability to control the mist to navigate around the world shrouded in darkness. Players use this power to control obstacles along the way. Though not everything is what it seems. As the journey continues, the protagonist begins to uncover various truths and mysteries about the families' past — and it gets interesting."

Inspired by titles like Limbo, this game features beautifully hand-drawn designs that showcase artistic visuals.

Harness the power of the mist and navigate through a world shrouded in it.

Incredible puzzles and obstacles to overcome in diverse environments.

An in-depth story about the conflict between two families and a girl's journey to rescue her kidnapped brother.

An ode to classic platformer games that bring robust art styles to gamers.