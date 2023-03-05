Survival Horror Game The Chalk Reveals More In New Story Trailer Get a better look at the story in the new survival horror game The Chalk, the latest game from South Games Studio.

Indie developer and publisher South Games Studio have released a new trailer for their upcoming game The Chalk, giving us a better look at the story. The game takes a few twists and turns as you enter an abandoned gold mine looking for whatever may remain down below along with other players. However, the mines contain more than remaining treasures as monsters lurk in the darkness and waters below. Will you be able to survive it and comes out as the last one standing? Enjoy the trailer below as we're waiting to find out when they want to release the game.

"In The Chalk, you'll descend into the depths of a treacherous and twisted mine that's said to be cursed by an otherworldly force. Inspired by a true story from the Klondike Gold Rush of the late 1800s, The Chalk pits you and other players against each other in a battle for survival and wealth. As you progress further through the mine's four floors, you'll need to mark your path with chalk to track where you've been and need to go. With no map to guide you, you'll need to rely on your wits, instincts, and perhaps a bit of luck to make it out alive. But you're not alone down there. The undead spirit of a man who lost everything in the gold rush haunts the mine, protecting the precious metal at all costs. He'll hunt down the noisiest players and ensure they don't make it out with their ill-gotten gains. And as the mine floods behind you with each new level you reach, time is always running out."

"Will you team up with other players and share the wealth, or will you betray them and take it all for yourself? In The Chalk, the choice is yours. But be warned. Trust is hard to come by in these dark and dangerous tunnels. With stunning graphics and bone-chilling sound effects, The Chalk is a multiplayer looting survival horror game like no other. Will you have what it takes to find your way out of the mine with your life and fortune intact? The only way to find out is to take the plunge and play The Chalk today."