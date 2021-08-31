Surviving Mars: Below & Beyond Will Launch September 7th

Paradox Interactive revealed today that the next expansion for Surviving Mars called Below & Beyond will release on September 7th. As the title suggests, you're moving away from just colonizing and terraforming the planet and you're now going to be mining it. What resources will a dead planet have? There's only one way to find out. We got more details for you below as it will drop next Tuesday. Also, the game's vinyl soundtrack will be dropping on the same day!

Below & Beyond pushes the limits of what is possible on the Red Planet. Expand your horizons with additional buildings, more resources, and a cavernous world full of mysteries. Players can tunnel beneath the surface and construct subterranean bases below the colony or in nearby underground caves. Enterprising players can attach rocket-propelled buildings to passing asteroids and mine exotic resources, but you'll need to make it back to the Red Planet's surface before the asteroid leaves orbit or else you lose your stuff and your colonists. Back to the Bases – Expand your colony into caves and lava tubes under the surface. Players can use existing structures, or underground-specific buildings to build a base for exploration. Expand with caution, potential cave-ins can destroy everything.

Mine Your Own Business – Players can now go below the surface and beyond the red planet for resource mining. Construct special rocket-propelled buildings to mine resources, including exotic minerals and Data Samples, on passing asteroids. Don't stick around too long or else the Asteroid will drift away with your stuff!

Branching Paths – The Recon and Expansion research tree unlock additional buildings, vehicles, upgrades, and locales. They will also unlock asteroid mining and tunnel colonization.

"When we started planning out what was next for Surviving Mars, we really wanted to dive deep into the parts of the Red Planet we had not already explored. We know we had to come out swinging and Surviving Mars: Below & Beyond expands gameplay in a meaningful way," says Magnus Lysell, Product Manager for Surviving Mars at Paradox Interactive. "The possibilities are endless and we're eager to continue exploring the Red Planet with our players."

Surviving Mars: Below and Beyond | Announcement Trailer