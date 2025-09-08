Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Big Brane Studios, Sushi Ben

Sushi Ben Will Launch On Steam in Mid-September

After having already been released on PC platforms, the game Sushi Ben will be released on PC via Steam later in September

Article Summary Sushi Ben launches on Steam this September after two years on VR platforms.

Experience a vibrant, interactive anime adventure saving a beloved sushi bar from land sharks.

Enjoy over eight hours of story quests and four hours of minigames like fishing and ghost hunting.

Features full voice acting, eye-popping 3D manga panels, and narrative by Hatoful Boyfriend’s creator.

Indie game developer and publisher Big Brane Studios has revealed the Steam release date for their game, Sushi Ben. The game has already been out for two years on VR platforms, as players can take on an interactive anime experience where you save a beloved sushi bar from dastardly landsharks, in what feels like an homage to '80s movies. The game comes with endless mini games, several characters you become friends with, and as large narrative adventure filled with chaotic fun. Now you can experience it totally flat as opposed to VR, as the game arrives on Steam on September 18, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game arrives in a week and a half.

Sushi Ben

Welcome to Kotobuki town, a quaint community currently being gobbled up acre by acre by dastardly big-city land sharks. It's also your new home. Do you have what it takes to bring the locals together and save their beloved sushi bar? Inspired by slice-of-life anime, Sushi Ben is a sweet, funny and bombastic narrative adventure about finding your feet in a new town (and sticking it to landlords while you're at it). Featuring a gorgeous seaside setting, eye-popping 3D manga panels, a fully voiced cast of colorful characters, and plenty of minigames – fishing, archery, dog walking, and even ghost hunting…!? With narrative talents of Hato Moa (Hatoful Boyfriend) and voice acting by Laura Post (Little Witch Academia), Ryan Colt Levy (Chainsaw Man), AJ Beckles (Dandadan), and many more!

An interactive anime story!

Pop-out manga panels bring the tale to life!

Colorful cast of small-town characters!

Wholesome and over-the-top!

Over eight hours of story quests!

Over four hours of mini-games – fishing, archery, ghost hunting and more!

Available in flatscreen and VR!

Full voice acting from a stacked 20+ cast!

Narrative by the creator of Hatoful Boyfriend!

