Tainted Grail: Conquest Will Be Formally Released In Late May

Awaken Realms announced today that their upcoming deck-building roguelike RPG Tainted Grail: Conquest will be fully released in late May. The game was actually dropped into Early Access back in November, but there hasn't been a lot of news about it since it was released beyond the fact it was getting occasional updates and some content here and there. It kinda fell into the trap of being a game that was there for testing, but not a lot else was being added to it. Now that will all change as players will get a chance to try the full game out when it is officially released on Steam and GOG on May 27th. You can check out more info on the game below along with the latest trailer as you can play the full version in about a month.

Based on the deep and immersive universe from Awaken Realms' hit board game Tainted Grail: Fall of Avalon, Tainted Grail: Conquest is a unique blend of narrative-driven RPG and deck-building roguelike. Explore an ever-changing map set on the cursed island of Avalon, where you'll fight a wide variety of deadly enemies while unlocking the mysteries of this dark fantasy world. With deep character customization across six distinctive classes (an additional three coming at launch) and dozens of skills, runestones and items at your disposal, no playthrough is ever the same. Today's big pre-launch update includes: New story content which revamps the narrative and adds new bosses, quests, locations, and NPCs.

which revamps the narrative and adds new bosses, quests, locations, and NPCs. Tons of gameplay additions , culminating with a total of over 340 passive skills, 460 cards, and 50 masteries to enhance your abilities.

, culminating with a total of over 340 passive skills, 460 cards, and 50 masteries to enhance your abilities. A massive visual overhaul , with over 30 new 3D enemy models, plus new combat animations and VFX.

, with over 30 new 3D enemy models, plus new combat animations and VFX. General enhancements and improvements to balance, UI, environmental generation, progression and more.