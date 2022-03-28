Tapu Bulu, Shiny Therians, & More Coming To Pokémon GO Raids

Niantic has announced a new slate of Tier Five raids coming to Pokémon GO in April 2022. This slate continues the pattern started in March 2022 with the Season of Alola where we're getting a new Legendary, followed by a Shiny release, followed by a new Legendary, followed by a Shiny release, and so on. Let's get into the details with some commentary below so we can help prepare the Pokémon GO trainers of Bleeding Cool for a month of raid content.

Here is what's coming to Pokémon GO Tier Five raids in April 2022, along with details on the Mega Raids:

Active now until April 5th: Tapu Lele in Tier Five, Mega Charizard Y in Mega Raids

This is the currently active rotation, so those still looking to catch their Pokédex Tapu Lele or to grind out Candy for this new Legendary still have about a week to do it.

April 5th until April 12th: Therian Forme Thundurus with a Shiny release in Tier Five, Mega Manectric in Mega Raids

Here, we have the Shiny release of yet another Therian Forme of the Forces of Nature. It started with Tornadus in March 2022 and now will continue with Thundurus, which is helping break up the pattern of Alolan Legendary debuts. I find that the community tends to raid more for Shiny releases than for new species, so I'm personally happy to see this pattern continue so that we can pace out how we spend money on raid passes.

April 12th until April 26th: Tapu Bulu in Tier Five, Mega Pidgeot in Mega Raids (Note that Tapu Bulu will leave on the 26th while Mega Pidgeot will break the pattern and stay until the 29th).

Tapu Bulu will be the third Alolan Legendary released and is a Grass/Fairy-type. After it leaves raids, we get another Shiny drop.

April 26th – May 3rd: Therian Forme Landrous with a Shiny release in Tier Five

Mega Raid details for April 29th – May 3rd have not been revealed.

How much you want to bet Tapu Fini kicks off the May 2022 raid rotation? I'd predict that we'll then see a rotation of all the Therians at once followed by all the Tapus at once to close out the Season of Alola.