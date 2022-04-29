Tapu Fini Arrives In Pokémon GO In May 2022 Content Reveal
Comments
With just a few days left of April 2022, Pokémon GO players have been eagerly awaiting Niantic's reveal of its May 2022 content. Just a few moments ago, that slate was revealed and it includes a Mega event, the release of Legendary Pokémon Tapu Fini, and more. Let's get into the details.
Here's what Pokémon GO players can expect in May 2022:
- Research breakthrough: Alolan Grimer. Remember when people were bummed about Flower Crown Eevee?
- Events:
- A Mega Moment currently live in-game: Mega Kangaskhan debuts amid changes to make Mega Evolution and Mega Raids easier.
- Pokémon Air Adventures from May 3rd – May 8th: Just announced today, this Flying-themed event features the first Legendary Pokémon that can Mega Evolve with Mega Latias and Mega Latios.
- Water Festival from May 12th – 20th, no details yet
- May Community Day on May 21st: Alolan Geodude Community Day will feature an exclusive Attack for Alolan Golem.
- Alola to Alola from May 25th – 31st, no details yet
- Five-Star and Mega Raids:
- Live now until May 3rd: Mega Kangaskhan in Mega Raids, Therian Forme Landorus in Tier Five
- May 3rd -10th: Mega Latias and Mega Latios will seemingly take up both slots
- May 10th -25th: Mega Blastoise in Mega Raids, Tapu Fini in Tier Five
- May 25th -June 1st: Mega Altaria in Mega Raids, Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, Tapu Fini in Tier five to close out the Season of Alola.
- Raid Hours:
- Wednesday, May 4th from 6 PM – 7 PM: Mega Latias, Mega Latios
- Wednesday, May 11th and May 18th from 6 PM – 7 PM: Tapu Fini
- Wednesday, May 25th from 6 PM – 7 PM: Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, Tapu Fini.
- Pokémon Spotlight Hours: E
- Tuesday, May 3rd from 6 PM – 7 PM: Wingull with double Candy for catching Pokémon
- Tuesday, May 10th from 6 PM – 7 PM: Numel with double Candy for transferring Pokémon
- Tuesday, May 17th from 6 PM – 7 PM: Magikarp with double XP for evolving Pokémon
- Tuesday, May 24th from 6 PM – 7 PM: Seel with double Stardust for catching Pokémon
- Tuesday, May 31st from 6 PM – 7 PM: Pikipek with double XP for catching Pokémon.
- New Buddy widget feature: Trainers will now have the option to add a widget to their device home screens to keep track of their Buddy Pokémon.