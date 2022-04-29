Tapu Fini Arrives In Pokémon GO In May 2022 Content Reveal

With just a few days left of April 2022, Pokémon GO players have been eagerly awaiting Niantic's reveal of its May 2022 content. Just a few moments ago, that slate was revealed and it includes a Mega event, the release of Legendary Pokémon Tapu Fini, and more. Let's get into the details.

Here's what Pokémon GO players can expect in May 2022:

Research breakthrough: Alolan Grimer. Remember when people were bummed about Flower Crown Eevee?

Alolan Grimer. Remember when people were bummed about Flower Crown Eevee? Events: A Mega Moment currently live in-game: Mega Kangaskhan debuts amid changes to make Mega Evolution and Mega Raids easier. Pokémon Air Adventures from May 3rd – May 8th: Just announced today, this Flying-themed event features the first Legendary Pokémon that can Mega Evolve with Mega Latias and Mega Latios. Water Festival from May 12th – 20th , no details yet May Community Day on May 21st: Alolan Geodude Community Day will feature an exclusive Attack for Alolan Golem. Alola to Alola from May 25th – 31st, no details yet

Five-Star and Mega Raids: Live now until May 3rd: Mega Kangaskhan in Mega Raids, Therian Forme Landorus in Tier Five May 3rd -10th: Mega Latias and Mega Latios will seemingly take up both slots May 10th -25th: Mega Blastoise in Mega Raids, Tapu Fini in Tier Five May 25th -June 1st: Mega Altaria in Mega Raids, Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, Tapu Fini in Tier five to close out the Season of Alola.

Raid Hours: Wednesday, May 4th from 6 PM – 7 PM: Mega Latias, Mega Latios Wednesday, May 11th and May 18th from 6 PM – 7 PM: Tapu Fini Wednesday, May 25th from 6 PM – 7 PM: Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, Tapu Fini.

Pokémon Spotlight Hours: E Tuesday, May 3rd from 6 PM – 7 PM: Wingull with double Candy for catching Pokémon Tuesday, May 10th from 6 PM – 7 PM: Numel with double Candy for transferring Pokémon Tuesday, May 17th from 6 PM – 7 PM: Magikarp with double XP for evolving Pokémon Tuesday, May 24th from 6 PM – 7 PM: Seel with double Stardust for catching Pokémon Tuesday, May 31st from 6 PM – 7 PM: Pikipek with double XP for catching Pokémon.

E New Buddy widget feature: Trainers will now have the option to add a widget to their device home screens to keep track of their Buddy Pokémon.