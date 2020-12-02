Tasks and Rewards For Kalos Event Timed Research In Pokémon GO

Along with the Kalos event and Generation Six species entering the game for the first time, an event-themed Timed Research has gone live in Pokémon GO. We have the full tasks and research for the Kalos Event questline here, which all players will receive in their Today View at 10 AM today, December 2nd, local time. Trainers will have until Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 at 10 PM local time to complete this Timed Research. Below, you can take a look at the full questline to prepare yourself.

The full tasks and research for the Kalos Launch Event Timed Research in Pokémon GO are:

Page One of Six

Transfer 5 Pokémon: 10 Pokéballs

Catch a Fletchling: 600 XP

Give your buddy 3 treats: 600 Stardust

REWARD: 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 500 Stardust, 800 XP

Page Two of Six

Power up Pokémon 5 times: 10 Pokéballs

Catch a Litleo: 5 Hyper Potions

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: 5 Revives

REWARD: 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 500 Stardust, 800 XP

Stage Three of Six

Catch 10 Pokémon: 10 Pokéballs

Catch a Chespin: 30 Mega Venusaur Energy

Make 5 Nice Throws: 10 Nanab Berries

REWARD: 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 750 Stardust, 100 XP

Page Four of Six

Catch 15 Pokémon: 10 Pokéballs

Catch a Fennekin: 30 Mega Charizard Energy

Make 7 Nice Throws: 10 Razz Berries

REWARD: 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 750 Stardust, 1000 XP

Page Five of Six

Catch 20 Pokémon: 15 Pokéballs

Catch a Froakie: 30 Mega Blastoise Energy

Make 7 Great Throws: 10 Pinap Berries

REWARD: 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 750 Stardust, 1000 XP

Page Six of Six

AUTO-CLAIM: 1000 XP

AUTO-CLAIM: 1000 XP

AUTO-CLAIM: 1000 XP

AUTO-CLAIM: 1 Lucky Egg, 1000 Stardust, 2000 XP

While there are no Pokémon encounters in this Timed Research, those worried about the removal of most species from Mega Raids may find their concerns lifted upon seeing the amount of Mega Energy offered for free in this questline.

Good luck this time Timed Research in Pokémon GO, fellow trainers, and don't miss our full coverage of the Kalos Launch Event on Bleeding Cool this week.