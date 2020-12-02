Tasks and Rewards For Kalos Event Timed Research In Pokémon GO

Along with the Kalos event and Generation Six species entering the game for the first time, an event-themed Timed Research has gone live in Pokémon GO. We have the full tasks and research for the Kalos Event questline here, which all players will receive in their Today View at 10 AM today, December 2nd, local time. Trainers will have until Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 at 10 PM local time to complete this Timed Research. Below, you can take a look at the full questline to prepare yourself.
The full tasks and research for the Kalos Launch Event Timed Research in Pokémon GO are:
Page One of Six
- Transfer 5 Pokémon: 10 Pokéballs
- Catch a Fletchling: 600 XP
- Give your buddy 3 treats: 600 Stardust
- REWARD: 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 500 Stardust, 800 XP
Page Two of Six
- Power up Pokémon 5 times: 10 Pokéballs
- Catch a Litleo: 5 Hyper Potions
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: 5 Revives
- REWARD: 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 500 Stardust, 800 XP
Stage Three of Six
- Catch 10 Pokémon: 10 Pokéballs
- Catch a Chespin: 30 Mega Venusaur Energy
- Make 5 Nice Throws: 10 Nanab Berries
- REWARD: 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 750 Stardust, 100 XP
Page Four of Six
- Catch 15 Pokémon: 10 Pokéballs
- Catch a Fennekin: 30 Mega Charizard Energy
- Make 7 Nice Throws: 10 Razz Berries
- REWARD: 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 750 Stardust, 1000 XP
Page Five of Six
- Catch 20 Pokémon: 15 Pokéballs
- Catch a Froakie: 30 Mega Blastoise Energy
- Make 7 Great Throws: 10 Pinap Berries
- REWARD: 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 750 Stardust, 1000 XP
Page Six of Six
- AUTO-CLAIM: 1000 XP
- AUTO-CLAIM: 1000 XP
- AUTO-CLAIM: 1000 XP
- AUTO-CLAIM: 1 Lucky Egg, 1000 Stardust, 2000 XP
While there are no Pokémon encounters in this Timed Research, those worried about the removal of most species from Mega Raids may find their concerns lifted upon seeing the amount of Mega Energy offered for free in this questline.
Good luck this time Timed Research in Pokémon GO, fellow trainers, and don't miss our full coverage of the Kalos Launch Event on Bleeding Cool this week.