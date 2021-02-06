Tasks for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite An Imperfect Love Part 1

Next week, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will kick off its first Brilliant Event of February 2021 with An Imperfect Love Part 1. This event will feature a Special Assignment and, ahead of its launch, we have the full tasks and rewards on deck. Let's dive in.

The full tasks and rewards for the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Special Assignment are as follows:

Page One of Four

Collect 2 Ingredients of Portmanteaus: 2 Powdered Dragon Claw

Brew 1 Baruffio's Brain Elixir: 2 Granian Hair

Return 12 Brilliant Quidditch Keeper: 1 Tonic for Trace Detection

Bonus Rewards: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Traces: 1 Exstimulo Potion

Cast 15 Great Spell Casts: 5 Leaping Toadstool

Return 12 Brilliant Quidditch Fan Hermione: 1 Dark Detector

Bonus Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three of Four

Earn 5000 Wizarding XP from Challenges: 2 Dawdle Draught

Collect 5 Imperfect Love Runestone: 4 Armadillo Bile

Return 8 Angelina Johnson Traces: 1 Silver Key

Bonus Rewards: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Four of Four

Brew 8 Potions: 1 Spell Book

Defeat 15 Formidable Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book

Collect 3 Brilliant Lavender Brown by Using Imperfect Love Runestones: 2 Spell Books

Bonus Reward: 1 Brilliant Cormac McLaggen, 50 Coins, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 30 Spell Energy

Once the Special Assignment is complete, a one-page set of Bonus Assignment tasks will be unlocked in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

Bonus Assignment

Place 5 Images on Brilliant Imperfect Love Registry Page: 1 Spell Book

Earn 12500 Wizarding XP: 1 Spell Book

Return 25 Legends of Hogwarts Foundables: 1 Silver Key

Use 12 Potions in Wizarding Challenges (Any): 10 Spell Energy

Cast a Masterful Spell 10 Times: 2 Wit-Sharpening Potions

Bonus Rewards: 1 Brilliant Crookshanks, 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy, 5 Restricted Section Books

Good luck out there, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players!