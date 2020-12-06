Tasks & Rewards For Level 43 Challenge Research In Pokémon GO

When Niantic raised the level cap in Pokémon GO, they also introduced Level Requirements which have a series of tasks that players need to complete in order to hit the next level. However, there has been some confusion between these Level Requirements and new Special Research questlines that are unlocked at certain levels. These are entirely different things. The Level Requirements are included with every level after 41 and reward XP, while the Special Research Challenges are bonus questlines given to players to complete at their own pace with Levels 43, 45, 48, and 50. The way to differentiate between Level Requirement tasks and Special Research is that the Level Requirements can be found by clicking your avatar, while Special Research can be found by clicking your profile. We now have the full tasks and rewards for the Level 43 Special Research questline, which includes two very spicy encounters for Pokémon GO players.

The full tasks and rewards for the Level 43 Challenge Special Research in Pokémon GO are:

Page One of Four

Power up Pokémon 43 Times: 4300 Stardust

Catch 430 Pokémon: 3 Incense

Hatch 14 Eggs: 4300 XP

REWARD: 4300 Stardust, Pawniard encounter, 4300 XP

Page Two of Four

Battle 43 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 43oo Stardust

Win 14 Raids: 3 Rare Candy

Use 43 Golden Razz Berries to Catch Pokémon: 4300 XP

REWARD: 4300 Stardust, 1 Premium Raid pass, 4300 XP

Page Three of Four

Make 43 Great Curveball Throws: 4300 Stardust

Evolve 43 Pokémon: 3 Poffin

Transfer 430 Pokémon: 4300 XP

REWARD: 4300 Stardust, 3 Super Incubator, 4300 XP

Page Four of Four

AUTO-CLAIM: 4300 Stardust

AUTO-CLAIM: Shedinja encounter

AUTO-CLAIM: 43000 XP

REWARD: 4300 Stardust, Tirtouga encounter, 3 Rare Candy XL

Pawniard and Tirtouga, while not Shiny capable, are two of the most difficult Pokémon to farm in Pokémon GO so be sure to use Pinap Berries to maximize candies. Pawniard can normally only be found in 12KM Strange Eggs acquired from defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders. While Tirtouga does spawn in the wild, it is incredibly rare. For players who have gotten to Level 43 without nabbing these, this research will offer your Pokédex entries.

Good luck advancing in levels, fellow trainers!