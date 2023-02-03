Team GO Rocket Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO: February 2023 Can you take out Team GO Rocket's Giovanni and catch his Shadow Registeel in Pokémon GO? With these top counter Pokémon and tips, you can!

There has been a shakeup with the Team GO Rocket line-ups in Pokémon GO as of February 2023, thanks to a new Takeover event. This means we finally have a new Shadow Legendary for Giovanni, the Team GO Rocket boss, for the first time in what seems like seventy long years. Once you get your Super Rocket Radar from the current Special Research, you can battle him. For the first time, Giovanni has Shadow Registeel which you can catch after the battle. Here's how you can clap Giovanni.

Here is a breakdown of Arlo's team and possible counters. This time, to help our readers build their own teams from a diverse selection of possible Pokémon, I will suggest multiple counters for every possible Pokémon he will throw out. These are based not only on type effectivity but also shared weaknesses of other species on these teams and the speed of your counter Pokémon's attacks, which we'll get to below.

SLOT ONE

Persian: Lucario, Machamp, Conkeldurr

SLOT TWO

Nidoking: Landorus, Groudon, Mewtwo

Cloyster: Lucario, Machamp, Conkeldurr

Garchomp: Galarian Darmanitan, Glaceon, Avalugg

SLOT THREE

Registeel: Lucario, Machamp, Conkeldurr

SUGGESTED GENERAL TEAM

Galarian Darmanitan with full Ice-type moves

Groudon with full Ground-type moves Mewtwo with full Psychic-type moves is both good against Nidoking and an overall counter, but add Ice Beam in the case of Garchomp showing up for a spicy "what if" counter

Lucario with Counter and Power-up Punch will be your best friend

Final tips for Pokémon GO players

When building a team before you know the exact line-up of Slots Two and Three, aim for general overlapping weaknesses that the options will have. For example, many of Giovanni's Pokémon are weak to Fighting-types and Ground-types. He has some spice here, but a well-placed Lucario may take you through most of the battle.

Switch Out: Don't put your counter to the first Pokémon in your first slot. Instead, start the battle with the "Switch Out" method. Put your counter to Giovanni's first slot in your second or third slot and, as soon as the battle begins, switch to that Pokémon. This switch will freeze Giovanni up for a moment, allowing you to deal damage without taking damage. He will freeze after every switch and also after every Charged Attack. Utilizing this freeze is essential to defeating these powerful Shadows.

Get the Shields Down: Keep in mind… Giovanni has two shields. You want to choose a Pokémon that will be able to charge up their Charged Attacks quickly so that Giovanni's shields can be taken down and real damage can be done. The faster the attacks, especially with your first choice, the better off you will be.