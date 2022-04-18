Team Skull Avatar Items Arrive In Pokémon GO For Alola Rollout

Are we getting Team Skull in Pokémon GO? It doesn't seem like that's in the cards, at least for this year. However, if you want to dress like a member of this Alola-based villainous gang, you can start doing that now. Let's get into the details of this new Avatar item drop in Pokémon GO.

Niantic posted the following announcement to the official Pokémon GO blog:

Trainers, Did you know that in the Alola region of the Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon games, there is a villainous team called Team Skull? A new avatar item set and an animated pose inspired by Team Skull's grunts are now in the shop!

Team Skull was introduced along with the region of Alola in Pokémon Sun & Moon. They are a team made up of those who have failed the Island Challenges. They are unlike previous villainous teams such as Team Rocket and Team Galactic as they don't have a major, overarching goal. They simply are a gang causing trouble.

I personally think it would be very interesting to see Niantic introduce these various teams as characters to battle. Why not do a run in the game where Team GO Rocket is relegated to the balloons while Team Skull grunts can be encountered at Poké Stops? I think the Trainer Battles at stops are underused in general and have the potential to be another fun aspect of Pokémon GO on a permanent basis just like Team GO Rocket and GO Battle League.