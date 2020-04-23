Telling Lies Is Headed To All Three Major Consoles

Annapurna Interactive revealed this week that Telling Lies would be making its way to PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Developed by Sam Barlow, the game was first launched on PC and iOS and got a ton of praise for the unique storytelling it used. The game is designed to be a very intimate and intense experience, where you are put in the position of trying to decide the truth among several videos featuring the cast. The game scored a BAFTA 2020 Game Awards nomination and Golden Joystick 2019 Award for Logan Marshall-Green's performance as one of the leading roles. now you can experience this game for yourself on all three major consoles as it will be released to the public on April 28th. You can read more about the game below as well as check out the latest trailer for it before it launches next week. If you're looking for a game with more of an interactive element to it, this is one to check out.

Telling Lies is the new video game from Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story and Silent Hill: Shattered Memories. An investigative thriller game with non-linear storytelling, the game revolves around a cache of secretly recorded video conversations. It stars Logan Marshall-Green, Alexandra Shipp, Kerry Bishé and Angela Sarafyan. The game sits you in front of an anonymous laptop loaded with a stolen NSA database full of footage. The footage covers two years in the intimate lives of four people whose stories are linked by a shocking incident. Explore the database by typing search terms, watch the clips where those words are spoken and piece together your story. Unlike anything you've played before, Telling Lies is an intimate and intense experience. A game where you decide the truth.