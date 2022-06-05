Ten – Ten Rooms, Ten Seconds Drops On PC & Consoles

Indie developer The Bworg and publisher Ratalaika Games have officially released Ten – Ten Rooms, Ten Seconds onto both PC and consoles. This is a franticly paced puzzle platformer in which you'll have very little time to figure out the situation you're in, assess what you need to do to survive, and then pull it off. A lot of the situations thrown in front of you look near impossible, but there is a solution to every room, and an even tougher room waiting for you once you accomplish it. Enjoy the trailer below as you can snag the game on PC and all three major consoles.

Ten – Ten Rooms, Ten Seconds is a simple yet challenging single player game that takes place across ten floors of an underground facility. Each floor contains ten rooms, and each room seals the player in for ten seconds while various traps try to kill them. But there's hope – the player can collect 'tokens' which can be spent in safe rooms at the start of each floor to unlock upgrades and abilities to help them survive.

The game's focus is on a "learn from failure approach". Each room is technically a puzzle, and as players learn from their mistakes, they'll discover their own solution, overcome each floor's gauntlet and make it to the next level. Although simple on the surface, it's reminiscent of similar challenging games of its kind like Super Meat Boy, and also takes influence from more modern games such as those in the "souls like" genre. For trophy hunters or casual players, there's an easy/casual mode that allows for optional invincibility so you can simply enjoy the story (which really starts to take off around the midway point). For players who really want a challenge, there's an optional 'Hell Mode' which offers up more threats in each room.