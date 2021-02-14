Tencent Games Acquires Minority Stake In Bohemia Interactive

Tencent Games has continued its road toward owning a piece of everything in the game industry with a stake in Bohemia Interactive. If you haven't been paying attention recently to the moves of the company, they've slowly been acquiring complete companies to put under their banner, or moving ahead with acquiring small strategic stakes in them to have a say in the direction they head. Bohemia Interactive serves as the latest addition to their portfolio as they have agreed to acquire a minority stake in the company. According to the brief details they released, BI will continue to operate independently and be led by the existing management team, so now shakeups or layoffs. However, it doesn't appear the deal made any room for growth either. The full terms of the investment were not disclosed so we don't have any real idea how "strategic" that stake is. Here's a quick quote from the announcement this week.

"We are pleased to deepen our relationship with Tencent, one of the most significant internet companies in the world. We look forward to working on our current and future generations of games with the support of a strong partner that has known us for many years and understands our unique approach to online games, "said Marek Španěl, CEO of Bohemia Interactive.

We're guessing the entire reason Tencent Games decided to make the acquisition was to have yet another development company under their care that they can go to for some creative input and possibly make some games under. But everything in the announcement points to the idea that the company is just going to roll ahead with business as usual. Bohemia has worked on several mobile titles over the years including Arma 3, DayZ, Ylands, and Vigor. Nothing was really revealed as to what the company is working on now.