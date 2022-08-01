Tetris 99 Brings Back Multiple Themes For Limited-Time Events

Nintendo has decided to go crazy with Tetris 99 revivals this week as they will hold multiple Maximus Cup events for 24 hours each. This is one of those Second Chance Edition events we've talked about in the past where Nintendo doesn't really retire previous cup rewards, they just save them for later to do things like this. Six different titles will be up for grabs once more as there will be six different rounds, each of them running 24 hours in consecutive days from August 5th-10th. Normally, 100 event points are required to unlock rewards, but this time around, you only need ten event points per round, making it pretty easy to unlock everything over all six days. By the way, if you already have any of these, it won't unlock any new content if you do it again. Here's the rundown of how it will play out for those of you looking for new content to unlock or looking for a second try at a few of these.

The following themes, inspired by Nintendo Switch games, will become unlockable during specific event windows in the Tetris 99 30th Maximus Cup: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Miitopia, Mario Golf: Super Rush, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, WarioWare: Get It Together!, and Samus Edition. The Tetris 99 30th Maximus Cup event runs from 12 a.m. PT on Aug. 5 to 11:59 p.m. PT on Aug. 10, and will take place in six back-to-back rounds. Round 1 features the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury theme as a reward and runs from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. PT on Aug. 5.

Round 2 features the Miitopia theme as a reward and runs from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. PT on Aug. 6.

Round 3 features the Mario Golf: Super Rush theme as a reward and runs from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. PT on Aug. 7.

Round 4 features the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD theme as a reward and runs from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. PT on Aug. 8.

Round 5 features the WarioWare: Get It Together! theme as a reward and runs from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. PT on Aug. 9.

Round 6 features the Samus Edition theme as a reward and runs from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. PT on Aug. 10.