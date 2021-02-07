The Amazing American Circus Will Be Released On May 20th

Klabater revealed this week that they will be releasing The Amazing American Circus on both PC and consoles on May 20th, 2021. The company first revealed the game back in October with a tentative 2021 release, but basically, everything was up in the air at that point with the COVID-19 pandemic messing with everyone's predictions for games, so no hard date was confirmed. Now we know we'll be getting the game this Spring, which will have you managing a circus during the heyday of when the circus was a mega attraction that brought out millions across the nation. You can try out a free demo of the game right now on the Steam Game Festival by clicking the link above.

The Amazing American Circus relives the great days of 19th-century American circuses where players can build their circus empire, manage it and perform however they choose. It explores the behind-the-scenes organization of circuses, the bizarre folklore, brutal crimes, and social inequality of 19th century American entertainment. This unique experience delivers the story of a struggle between a newcomer and an industry giant – P.T. Barnum. Like Slay the Spire, The Amazing American Circus brings a fresh approach to the deck-building genre. Players can use collectible cards to perform incredible circus stunts and wow their audiences. The game has a non-brutal approach to reliving the performances of American circuses. The game tells a story of the most iconic entertainment in American history. The USA, during the Gilded Age, is a turbulent place. On the East Coast springs up a modern metropolis, while in the west, cowboys and robber barons fight for their business. The new era is coming, and this is the last right moment for the circus to flourish!