Tencent Games and Krafton Inc. announced today that Amazon Prime's The Boys will be making a crossover into PUBG Mobile this month. In what is clearly a cross-promotional event to hype up the show's Season 3 premiere on June 3rd, this event will give you the chance to snag some exclusive items including super suits for Homelander, Starlight, and Soldier Boy. Not to mention a number of accessories and cosmetics that you can only get during this specific time in the game. Not to mention a special event kicking off on June 8th featuring Billy Butcher that will keep some of you on your toes. We have more info on the event down below.

In conjunction with The Boys season 3 premiere, streaming June 3rd on Prime Video, players will be able to grab a number of exclusive collaboration items, including the iconic super suits of Homelander, Starlight and Soldier Boy, as well as weapon skins, backpacks, a unique Supes parachute and much more. Then beginning on June 8th, players will be able to participate in a "Supe Spree" event, where they join The Boys infamous antihero, Billy Butcher, to build their own investigation squad and search for evidence of superhero wrongdoings.

In the game, a horrifying series of unsolvable murders suddenly grips NYC. The mutilated bodies of Wall Street brokers and their clients begin to appear across the city. The police have no clues and city officials are demanding answers. In order to complete each challenge, players must work with characters from The Boys or their in-game friends to expose the truth. Players will collect evidence, unlock stories and ultimately reveal the superhero behind these heinous attacks to earn Billy Butcher's Duds. The integration will also feature a series of weekly challenges, providing players with more opportunities to earn additional perks and rewards for a limited-time.