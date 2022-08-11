The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 17: Machamp VMAX

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we check out a card where one of the only remaining Gigantamax forms that we have yet to see spotlighted in the Pokémon TCG finally gets a VMAX.

On the left, we have the standard Machamp V from artist kawayoo. I appreciate how this card breaks from the standard Pokémon-V style with a gritty depiction of Machamp that has an oil paint vibe to it. Vs tend to be very heavy on 3D art, so the cards that stray from the beaten path stand out. Then, Machamp finally gets its VMAX with one of the best illustrations on this card type ever. N-DESIGN Inc. delivers a bright and colorful Machamp that bursts with energy, using a style that reminds me more of American indie comics like Luther Strode, setting it apart not only from the standard VMAX style but also from the style we've seen from N-DESIGN, thus far. Machamp was actually the first holographic Pokémon TCG card I ever saw back when it was in the WOTC starter decks, and I'm thrilled to see the Kanto strongman still getting stellar artwork to this day.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. To look back on this series, click the Astral Radiance tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.