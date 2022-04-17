The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 42: SS Urshifu

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll continue with the Character Super Rares from the Trainer Gallery subset.

Urshifu gets not one but six Trainer Gallery cards in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Today, we will focus on the Single Strike Urshifu Character Super Rares. Both cards show Urshifu with its Trainer, Gloria, who also gets a Full Art in this subset. The V CSR is one of the weaker cards in the set in my opinion, with Ursifu and Gloria practicing their punches with an illustration by Yu Nishida. Gloria herself looks good in this card as she cheers Urshifu on with a proud smile, which adds an element of cuteness, but the design of Urshifu needs a bit more personality to pop here. That comes in the VMAX, which has the same concept but shows Gloria amping up the intensity while Urshifu, in its towering Gigantamax form, delivers a world-shaking blow to match Gloria's strike below. Artist kodama delivers what I feel is the best Urshifu card that the Pokémon TCG has printed yet.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. To look back on this series, click the Brilliant Stars tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the Trainer Gallery subset section of the set.