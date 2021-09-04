The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Burning Shadows Part 12

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On August 4th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of the Sun & Moon era: Burning Shadows. This set primarily focused on Fire-type Pokémon and Dark-type Pokémon, with Charizard and Necrozma being some of the main pulls. The Mythical Pokémon Marshadow was also a major focus. This set continued the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base earlier that year and continued the trend of including a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Rainbow Rare Pokémon cards of the set.

Because Rainbow Rare cards use the same linework as Full Art cards, which we already covered, we'll talk more about the value here. Now, when I write about the value of Pokémon cards, this is not for investors. I write for collectors, from the perspective of a collector intent on completing sets. Hopefully, this information can help you complete your set of Sun & Moon: Burning Shadows.

Golisopod GX Rainbow Rare has a current market value of $7.93. It is the 24th most valuable card in the set. It holds the lowest value of any Rainbow Rare in Burning Shadows, but there are some Gold Trainer Item Secret Rares that are less valuable.

Tapu Bulu GX Rainbow Rare has a current market value of $9.47. It is the 19th most valuable card in the set. As you're likely beginning to notice, many of the Rainbow Rares in this set are quite low in value compared to other sets. Burning Shadows is seen largely as a Charizard chase. Just wait until we cover the Charizard GX Rainbow Rare, which, as one of the most valuable cards of the entire Sun & Moon era, will need a whole piece dedicated to it.

Salazzle GX Rainbow Rare has a current market value of $10.01. It is the 18th most valuable card in the set, right above Tapu Bulu. Personally, I think I'm going to find a lightly played version of this card and add it to my own collection after finishing up this piece.

