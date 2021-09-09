The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Burning Shadows Part 17

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On August 4th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of the Sun & Moon era: Burning Shadows. This set primarily focused on Fire-type Pokémon and Dark-type Pokémon, with Charizard and Necrozma being some of the main pulls. The Mythical Pokémon Marshadow was also a major focus. This set continued the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base earlier that year and continued the trend of including a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Rainbow Rare Pokémon cards of the set.

Before we begin, I'll preface this with a word on my perspective. I write from the perspective of a collector for collectors. The Gold Secret Rare Trainer Item cards will mean more to Pokémon TCG players, as they have a role in the game's meta which can define the excitement of pulling one of these. These are less exciting for collectors as they depict items instead of Pokémon. As I have no commentary on the meta of the TCG, my coverage of this aspect of the set will touch on value to potentially help collectors complete their sets rather than the effectiveness of the card in competitive gameplay.

Bodybuilding Dumbells Gold Secret Rare is currently worth $5.91 and is the 27th most valuable card in Burning Shadows.

Choice Band Gold Secret Rare is currently worth $5.21 and is the 29th most valuable card in the set. That makes it the second-least valuable Secret Rare.

Escape Rope Gold Secret Rare is currently worth $31.46 and is the sixth most valuable card in the set. This is quite high for a Secret Rare Trainer Item, placing this as the highest valued card of its kind in the set. It is only beaten out by the Rainbow Rare Charizard GX, all three Gold Secret Rare Energies, and Acerola Full Art Trainer Supporter.

