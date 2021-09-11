The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Burning Shadows Part 19

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On August 4th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of the Sun & Moon era: Burning Shadows. This set primarily focused on Fire-type Pokémon and Dark-type Pokémon, with Charizard and Necrozma being some of the main pulls. The Mythical Pokémon Marshadow was also a major focus. This set continued the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base earlier that year and continued the trend of including a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the final selection of Secret Rare Pokémon cards of the set.

While Gold Secret Rare Trainer Item cards are generally only valuable when they are useful in the game's meta due to collectors largely having little interest in them as chase cards, Gold Secret Rare Energies are another thing entirely. These can be used broadly in competitive gameplay as energies and there is much more of a desire among collectors to get these shining, gleaming, golden Energy Cards. Note that these three beat out heavyweights like the Full Art Acerola, Full Art Wicke, and Rainbow Rare Darkrai to number as the second, third, and fourth-most valuable of the set. Only the Rainbow Rare Charizard, which holds a value of $461.69 as of this writing, is ranked higher. The Darkness Energy in particular is the most valuable here with a current market value of $5076, with the other two still quite high in the mid-30s.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Burning Shadows, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Burning Shadows continues with more Secret Rare cards.