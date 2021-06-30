The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 10

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Full Art Pokémon cards.

Articuno V Full Art: Wow, wow, wow. I remember patiently waiting for the designs of Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres to leak, and then to leak in better quality… and now, here they are, shining in Chilling Reign. Of the Full Arts, Galarian Articuno may be my favorite with its brilliant pink and blazing orange background which perfectly offset its periwinkle form that looks so perfect with the Full Art silver linework.

Shadow Rider Calyrex V Full Art: Chilling Reign may be all about the Alternate Arts, but this mind-bending Shadow Rider Calyrex steaks the show. I mentioned in an earlier installment how I feel the Pokémon V Full Arts have improved over time and this one is indicative of that jump in quality.

Chilling Reign may be all about the Alternate Arts, but this mind-bending Shadow Rider Calyrex steaks the show. I mentioned in an earlier installment how I feel the Pokémon V Full Arts have improved over time and this one is indicative of that jump in quality. Galarian Zapdos V Full Art: Galarian Zapdos may not have the icy cool splendor of Galarian Articuno, or the it's-not-a-phase-mom vibe of Galarian Moltres, but what is does pull off is a Road Runner-esque swagger.

