The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty Part 12: Jangmo-o Line

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first eight sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, and Celestial Storm), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Dragon Majesty was released on September 7th, 2018 which is less than a month after Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. This is the second special set from this era after Shining Legends, which means that it does not have "Sun & Moon" in its title and was released in special branded products rather than booster boxes. Today, we finish out the standard cards of the set within the Jangmo-o line before moving to the Full Arts.

Cards of Dragon Majesty. Credit: Pokémon TCG
  • Jangmo-o: This card is so classic Sugimori that I almost did a double-take when I saw that artist Yusuk Ohmura was responsible for this illustration. Does it get more classic Pokémon house style than this? Honestly, no. I almost thought it had to be a mistake to not see Ken Sugimori credited. That said, it's a cute card with about as simple a background as you can get, which gives it that old-school WOTC flavor.
  • Hakamo-o: Artist hatachu delivers 3D artwork over a realistic background that looks so much like a Pokémon GO ad it's crazy.
  • Kommo-o: It's so-taro who completes the line with this immensely intense Kommo-o illustration. Using a mixture of realistic color tones and the armored design of this Kalos Dragon-type to create an effective card.

