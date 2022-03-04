The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Forbidden Light Part 17: Rainbow Pokémon

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first six sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, and Shining Legends), now it's time to look at a set released in the middle of the era. Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light was released on May 4th, 2018. It had an array of focuses including Ultra Necrozma as well as the Kalos Legendaries of Zygarde, Yvelta, and Xerneas. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, let's continue with the Secret Rare section of the set.

Like all Sun & Moon-era sets up to this point, the Secret Rare portion of this set (which includes cards numbered higher than the actual set number) begins with a selection of Rainbow Rares and then concludes with Gold cards. This time around, we have nine Rainbow Rare GXs which include Palkia, Greninja, Naganadel, Lucario, Zygarde, Yveltal, Dialga, Xerneas, and Ultra Necrozma, With these, since they use the same line art as the Full Art cards, they're really either love 'em or hate 'em. While I generally have a preference for Full Arts, I find that the Rainbow Rare treatment can truly save and elevate a weak Full Art into a more-than-passable Secret Rare. The color palette can have a samey look to it, but it's the texture and silver foiling that makes these cards beautiful to see in person.

Looking at the value here, the Greninja GX Rainbow Rare is the top chase card of the set at $46.93 as of this writing.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light. To look back on this series, click the Forbidden Light tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.