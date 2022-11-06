The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 23: Zoroark VSTAR

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we check out some interesting cards from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin featuring the TCG debut of Hisuian Zoroark, a regional variant of the species that was introduced in the open-world RPG, Pokémon Legends: Arceus earlier this year.

Artist aky CG Works delivers both a Hisuian Zoroark V and a Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR for Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Both covers show off the new design of this regional variant quite well, but the VSTAR stands out for me due to the unusual but effective way that the blue and golden VSTAR background works with the strawberry/vanilla swirl combo of Hisuian Zoroark's design. This card is right up there with Origin Forme Giratina as the best VSTAR of the set.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight moves on to the Full Art section of this expansion.