The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 36: Gold VSTARS

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the final Secret Rare Pokémon from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Before 2022, there was a different kind of Secret Rare Gold Card that could be found in Pokémon TCG sets. The Sword & Shield era kicked off with Gold Zacian V and Gold Zamazenta V in the Secret Rare section of Sword & Shield base. From the next set, Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash all the way to Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, the Gold Secret Rares did not use the V mechanic and instead just depicted Pokémon in its Shiny form. This was a unique style of card for sure and was quite popular. However, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars did away with the Shiny Gold card type and reverted back to only doing Gold mechanic cards with the Galarian Birds getting Gold Vs in their non-Shiny forms and other species getting Gold VSTARS in their non-Shiny forms. In this set, Giratina VSTAR and Hisuian Zoroark get the Gold Secret Rare treatment but just think how cool these would've been if the Pokémon TCG had stuck with the pattern and showed their Shiny forms here?

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight moves on to the Secret Rare section of this expansion.