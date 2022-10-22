The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 8: Pikachu & Raichu

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we move on to the Electric-types from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Any set that includes a Pikachu card has my attention. Pikachu is an interesting case of a Pokémon becoming so popular and iconic that I think people tend to forget how cool, interesting, and cute of a design it actually is. The Lost Origin Pikachu is drawn exceptionally cute, kicking off the Electric-type section of this set with this adorably illustrated, brilliantly colored card by kurumitsu who shows the franchise mascot just so happy that it's about too much on a berry. The next card is the GIDORA-illustrated Raichu which takes a turn for the badass, showing Pikachu's evolved form charging up a Thunder Shock while racing along the top of a building that is in mid-construction.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the main section of this themed expansion.