The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 26: Mimikyu GX

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we check out three Fairy-types including two Legendary Island Guardians of Alola… and one of the franchise's most popular Pokémon that debuted in the Sun & Moon era.

Tapu Lele & Tapu Fini: Though these cards are illustrated by different artists, the depiction of these two Legendary Guardians of the Islands of Alola have similar vibes and even poses. Artist Mizue depicts Tapu Lele in a beautiful garden of flowers with glowing petals that seem to rise into the air in response to the Legendary Pokémon's incredible power. Kagemaru Himeno , who is known for a more airbrushed style in his approach, especially to coloring, shows Tapu Fini in the sea as the water reacts to its presence, swirling up around its body.

Though these cards are illustrated by different artists, the depiction of these two Legendary Guardians of the Islands of Alola have similar vibes and even poses. Artist depicts Tapu Lele in a beautiful garden of flowers with glowing petals that seem to rise into the air in response to the Legendary Pokémon's incredible power. , who is known for a more airbrushed style in his approach, especially to coloring, shows Tapu Fini in the sea as the water reacts to its presence, swirling up around its body. Mimikyu GX: Here, we get one of the best cards in the set with Mimikyu GX by 5ban Graphics. While this is the first Mimikyu GX we've gotten in English, it isn't the first one released. The Japanese-exclusive Ash vs. Team Rocket product and set had a special Team Rocket's Mimikyu GX which was unfortunately never adapted to English. This Lost Thunder Mimikyu GX was the first English-language Mimikyu Ultra Rare, and now we all have seen the Mimikyu craze take over. When this Pokémn appears in a set, it tends to be majorly sought after.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.