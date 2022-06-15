The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 3: Shuckle & Celebi

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we continue our journey with more Grass-type Pokémon.

Shuckle & Shuckle V: We get two Shuckle (Shuckles?) in this set with a standard Uncommon card as well as a GX. Masakazu Fukuda illustrates the standard card, which is pretty good. I like Shuckle's little smile here, and the hint of the blue-green ocean and bright skies in the background balances this image nicely. 5ban Graphics is responsible for the GX, which comes as no surprise due to their prevalence on this card type. Shuckle's body seems a touch more realistic than its face here, but hell — I'm still a fan. I'd put Shuckle up there with some of my all-time favorite Pokémon, even if it's a pain in the ass to take down in Pokémon GO raids, so I'm happy to see an unlikely choice like this get an Ultra Rare.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.