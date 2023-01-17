The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 44: Serena & More Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest has a chase card to watch with the Serena Full Art, which has increased in value since release.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Full Art section of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Two heavy hitters today! Serena Full Art is the first Full Art Trainer in quite a while to break out as a major chase card. We saw Full Art female Trainer Supporter cards become very popular during the scalping craze, majorly driving up the value of Sun & Moon era sets like Ultra Prism, which has a $280 Lillie Full Art, and Cosmic Eclipse, which has a $130 Rosa Full Art. Serena didn't soar to those heights but is currently the fourth biggest hit in Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest at $38.32. Serena is the female player of X & Y and is one of Ash's companions in the anime. Lance is also an icon as a member of the franchise's first Elite Four as a Dragon-type Trainer.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Full Art section of this expansion.