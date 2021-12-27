The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism Part 4

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series breaking down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows), we now move to a set that introduced a new card type to the Pokémon TCG. Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism was released on February 2nd, 2018, and introduced Prism Stars to the hobby. This style of holographic card could be pulled in the reverse holo slot, making for quite a dynamic pack-opening experience. This set also includes one of the most valuable and sought-after cards in all of the Sun & Moon era. Let's take a journey through the best cards from Ultra Prism.

Dawn Wings Necroxma GX: Here we have what I believe may be the first example of this variation on a GX in the Sun & Moon era. Standard GX cards have a black/blue element to the border by the attack but note that Dawn Wings Necrozma GX has a red element. It also has a graphic up top under the HP that reads "Ultra Beast." This trans-dimensional kind of Pokémon gets this "Ultra Beast GX" variation on the standard GX. We'll explore the difference more in the Full Art Section of the set, where the change is more prominent, as the foil will use red lines for the Pokémon's artwork rather than blue.

Darkrai Prism Star: Another strong selection for the launch of Ultra Prism cards, I'm noting here that the Pokémon TCG opted for this style of cards to have simpler backgrounds that match the wavy holofoil pattern exceptionally well.

Another strong selection for the launch of Ultra Prism cards, I'm noting here that the Pokémon TCG opted for this style of cards to have simpler backgrounds that match the wavy holofoil pattern exceptionally well. Magnemite: Magnemite is a Pokémon that I think about a lot. Older Pokémon fans often critique the newer generations by pointing at Pokémon like Klefki and going "That's just a set of keys!" Or "Litwick is a candle!" Well, take a look back to Kanto! Magnemite? A magnet. The strength of Pokémon is how it can give life not to just animal-themed species but that all Pokémon, regardless of their many varied origins, have their own unique charm. Magnemite might indeed be just a magnet, but look at how happy that magnet is!

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism continues with a focus on more cards from the set. To follow this series, click the Ultra Prism tag below.