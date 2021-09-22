The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 11

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Golurk V : Is it just me or is Golurk one of the sleeper hits of Evolving Skies? I know that in a Pokémon TCG set where every Eeveelution gets a VMAX, Dragon-types abound, and there's all of these beautiful Alternate Arts, few people are going to be jazzed over a Golurk appearance. However, this action-packed V has some Iron Giant action happening! It also delivers the exact kind of 3D style that works for Golurk, rending the artwork to make Golurk look like it could be appearing here in real life. Golurk also gets a fantastic Alternate Art in this set.

Sylveon V & VMAX: And here we are: my favorite standard Pokémon V and VMAX of Evolving Skies. (Espeon is a close second.) The artwork on the Sylveon V in particular is soft and sweet, with a light mixture of cool blues, misty purples, clear whites, and rosy pinks. Sylveon looks far more fierce in the VMAX but it's still such an adorable depiction that I was never mad to pull doubles of this one.

